Orara Forest a major tourist drawcard

Award-winning tracks in the Orara East State Forest are attracting plenty of admirers.

THE Coffs region definitely has more to offer tourists than just the rally.

The work undertaken to transform the Orara East State Forest has been met with applause after it took home silver at the NSW Tourism Awards.

The award winning Sealy Lookout at Bruxner Park. Trevor Veale

The installation of the Forest Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout, the new Dreamtime experience along the Gumgali Track and a new network of walking trails have seen the forest dubbed as one of the region's leading tourist attractions.

Forestry Corporation of NSW's Strategic Projects and Programs Leader, Justin Black, said the Forest Sky Pier has seen a boom in visitor numbers.

"Since the 21-metre timber and steel Forest Sky Pier was opened in 2011, visitor numbers to the Sealy Lookout have trebled to more than 150,000 a year," he said.

The newly-opened Gumgali Track features three timber sculptures, a 30-metre mural and a soundbar for visitors to listen to Gumgali's story.

Upgraded picnic facilities and walking trails round out reasons for the win, according to Mr. Black.

"If you haven't visited for a while, I encourage you to pay us a visit to see all the improvements. You won't be disappointed," Mr Black said.