31°
News

Orara Forest a major tourist drawcard

Jasmine Minhas | 4th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Award-winning tracks in the Orara East State Forest are attracting plenty of admirers.
Award-winning tracks in the Orara East State Forest are attracting plenty of admirers. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Coffs region definitely has more to offer tourists than just the rally.

The work undertaken to transform the Orara East State Forest has been met with applause after it took home silver at the NSW Tourism Awards.

The award winning Sealy Lookout at Bruxner Park.
The award winning Sealy Lookout at Bruxner Park. Trevor Veale

The installation of the Forest Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout, the new Dreamtime experience along the Gumgali Track and a new network of walking trails have seen the forest dubbed as one of the region's leading tourist attractions.

Forestry Corporation of NSW's Strategic Projects and Programs Leader, Justin Black, said the Forest Sky Pier has seen a boom in visitor numbers.

"Since the 21-metre timber and steel Forest Sky Pier was opened in 2011, visitor numbers to the Sealy Lookout have trebled to more than 150,000 a year," he said.

The newly-opened Gumgali Track features three timber sculptures, a 30-metre mural and a soundbar for visitors to listen to Gumgali's story.

Upgraded picnic facilities and walking trails round out reasons for the win, according to Mr. Black.

"If you haven't visited for a while, I encourage you to pay us a visit to see all the improvements. You won't be disappointed," Mr Black said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bruxner park orara east state forest sealy lookout

Orara Forest a major tourist drawcard

Orara Forest a major tourist drawcard

WORK undertaken to transform the Orara East State Forest has been met with applause after it took home silver at the NSW Tourism Awards.

NDIS prompts more training

Uni creates Disability Management courses

Shipyard takes on new shape

INTERIM SOLUTION: A concrete hardstand, to be finished mid-December, will allow for boat repairs in the Coffs Harbour shipyard.

A short-term solution to Coffs Harbour's boat maintenance facility.

Christmas cheer for courageous family

MERRY TIMES FOR DESERVING FAMILY: (left to right) Zarifa, Claudia, Michael, Murtza, Nicole, Marzia and Sadiqa.

Neighbour's Christmas spirit a boost for new arrivals to Coffs.

Local Partners

Highway upgrade at Halfway Creek making progress

Progress is being made on the Pacific Hwy on the Halfway Creek to Glenugie section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

Christmas cheer for courageous family

MERRY TIMES FOR DESERVING FAMILY: (left to right) Zarifa, Claudia, Michael, Murtza, Nicole, Marzia and Sadiqa.

Neighbour's Christmas spirit a boost for new arrivals to Coffs.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the 6th annual AACTA Awards.

  • TV

  • 4th Dec 2016 7:00 AM

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Circus comes to town

BUDDING STARS: Student provides a preview of what to expect

Cream of local circus crop on display after months of preparation.

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Built to a high standard this modern executive style home is one not to be missed!

21 Torrens Way, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

The tone is set by high ceilings and high gloss tiled floors, a caesar stone kitchen and a fabulous neutral colour palette. Designed to focus on entertaining or...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Satisfy your sense of style and desire for value!

57 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 5 2 3 $635,000

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Having only one owner and presented to please the...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Stunning home - walk to beach and shopping...

3 Moonee Creek Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Step into this beautiful, recently built home and discover the perfect home with nothing to do but enjoy! Spacious open plan living looking out to a private...

Cool contemporary elegance enhanced by ocean and island vista...

2/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

From its executive elevated position in an oceanfront resort, this prestige security apartment is immersed in a postcard-perfect 180 degree ocean and coastal...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 NEW LISTING...

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Headland Position

21 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 NEW LISTING...

This laid back beachside property represents a rare opportunity to secure a much sought after headland position with potential to develop further. There are ocean...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 NEW LISTING...

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

School &amp; Surf beach Down the road

73 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 NEW PRICE...

Boasting, modern, spacious kitchen with gas cooktop & main living where you can sit back and relax, overlooking the undercover entertaining deck with its beautiful...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!