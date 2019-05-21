Orange not a good look for Woolgoolga Lake

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: Council is attempting to determine the appropriate compliance action.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: Council is attempting to determine the appropriate compliance action. Stuart Kyle

A ROOF cleaning job has gone horribly wrong in Woolgoolga with a section of the lake stained an alarming orange.

Residents using the footbridge from Turon Parade to Tomkins Ave (which adjoins Sunset Avenue to the north of the creek) were horrified to see the colour of the water on Monday morning.

Coffs Harbour City Council has investigated and does not believe the wastewater is toxic, but reminds residents and contractors that water pollution is an offence and substantial penalties for clean-up and non-compliance can be imposed.

Investigators believe the spill is a result of a contractor undertaking roof cleaning and that the discoloured water entered the lake via a street gutter.

"The wastewater concerned is not toxic, it dispersed very quickly and is not expected to have any impact on water quality and aquatic life," a council representative said.

"The information obtained from the incident is being reviewed for the appropriate compliance action."

Council has taken the opportunity to remind residents and contractors undertaking such tasks to implement appropriate measured to prevent wastewater entering the stormwater system.

"This can include disconnecting down pipes and sand bagging stormwater pits. Hosing or flushing of affected areas is also not to be undertaken.

"We would urge people to report these matters directly to council as soon as possible so that we can investigate and direct clean up actions in a more timely manner to minimise impacts and prevent potential harm to the environment."

It's believed the water came from a roof being cleaned along Tomkins Avenue.