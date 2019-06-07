Optus shares the spirit of the World Cup

Phillip Wills from Optus checks out the football skills at Narranga Public School on Thursday.

Phillip Wills from Optus checks out the football skills at Narranga Public School on Thursday. TREVOR VEALE

SHARING the love for the world cup, Optus is rolling out a special free offer to school kids across Australia.

By simply going into a local Optus store, school aged children can get a voucher to set-up free access to Optus Sport to view every one of the 52 FIFA Women's World Cup games free.

The Live On Demand streaming service can be watched on smart tv, tablet or on a smart phone.

It's easy. If you are of school age, head to your nearest Optus store with a parent or guardian if you're under 17, or present a form of identification if you are between 17-19 and Optus staff will provide you with a voucher code to access Optus Sport for the entire FIFA Women's World Cup from June 7 to July 8, 2019.

The Matildas open their campaign against Italy on Sunday night at 9pm.