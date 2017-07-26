Optus invests $1 billion into regional areas

Optus will build 500 new mobile sites and will upgrade around 1,800 sites from 3G to 4G.

IT'S a sigh of relief for many regional mobile phone users, with Optus announcing it will invest $1 billion into improving mobile coverage.

As part of the investment, Optus will build 500 new mobile sites and will upgrade around 1,800 sites from 3G to 4G.

4G capacity will also be added to 200 sites nationwide.

Local areas that are tipped for upgrades or new towers include Toormina, Valla and Coffs Harbour.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker welcomed the telecommunication giant's latest announcement.

"Optus is really stepping up their investment into regional areas of Australia and that is fantastic news for regional communities,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"More competition for customers in the regional telecommunication sector has the potential to drive down prices and improve customer service as Telcos will have to do more to keep their existing customers.

"Alongside Cowper locals, I'm looking forward to seeing how this investment translates to practical, on-the-ground projects throughout our region and improved mobile services.”

Up to 114 of the mobile sites will be installed as part of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.