Optus Coffs upgrades across aims for better reception

OPTUS plans to upgrade three existing Coffs Coast phone facilities.

Theses facilities are situated at 27 Lawson Dr in Coffs Harbour, 133 Scotchmans Rd, Bellingen, and Knobys Lookout Rd, Woolgoolga.

The proposal is to install cabling, mounts, radio remote units and new combiners.

Optus regards the installations as being low-impact.

For more information, phone Timothy Branson from Metasite on 9439 1006 or email timothy.branson@metasite.com.au.

Written submissions should be sent to Metasite, PO Box 31, Crows Nest, NSW, 1585 by June 8.