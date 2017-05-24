26°
News

Optus Coffs upgrades across aims for better reception

24th May 2017 9:55 AM
OPTUS UPGRADE: Mobile service provider Optus proposes to upgrade three Coffs Coast service facilities.
OPTUS UPGRADE: Mobile service provider Optus proposes to upgrade three Coffs Coast service facilities. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OPTUS plans to upgrade three existing Coffs Coast phone facilities.

Theses facilities are situated at 27 Lawson Dr in Coffs Harbour, 133 Scotchmans Rd, Bellingen, and Knobys Lookout Rd, Woolgoolga.

The proposal is to install cabling, mounts, radio remote units and new combiners.

Optus regards the installations as being low-impact.

For more information, phone Timothy Branson from Metasite on 9439 1006 or email timothy.branson@metasite.com.au.

Written submissions should be sent to Metasite, PO Box 31, Crows Nest, NSW, 1585 by June 8.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  mobile network network upgrades optus

Vegie donations leave no child behind

Vegie donations leave no child behind

On Thursday, May 25 at 10am sharp, hundreds of students across the Mid North Coast will 'crunch' vegies.

Siege inquest: Police took too long to act after shooting

DAY THAT SHOCKED THE NATION: A panicked hostage runs to tactical response officers after escaping from the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place, Sydney.

The coroner is handing down his findings into the Lindt Cafe siege.

Monster garage sale needed to clear stock

FULLY STOCKED: Janine Evans and Helen Jones with ALC Op Shop's massive stock.

Coffs newest op shop to host massive sale

Optus Coffs upgrades across aims for better reception

OPTUS UPGRADE: Mobile service provider Optus proposes to upgrade three Coffs Coast service facilities.

Optus proposes facility upgrades

Local Partners

Vegie donations leave no child behind

On Thursday, May 25 at 10am sharp, hundreds of students across the Mid North Coast will 'crunch' vegies.

Monster garage sale needed to clear stock

FULLY STOCKED: Janine Evans and Helen Jones with ALC Op Shop's massive stock.

Coffs newest op shop to host massive sale

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by her followers after posting a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Forget building! Now you can have &quot;Brand New&quot; with all the hard work already done.

Lot 5 Forest View Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Currently under construction and to be completed with many additional upgrades this brand new home is sure to satisfy both the style of the modern buyer and the...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $310,000

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

&quot;A Beautiful Family Home - Just What You Are Looking For&quot;

63 Oscar Ramsay Dr, Boambee East 2452

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Sometimes there are homes that come along that truly have that Wow factor. The moment you walk into this home you know you have found this. With beautiful full...

&quot;Sought After Inner City Living&quot;

9/7 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

When choosing in this complex this unit has everything, including the best aspect facing North East. Enjoy the fabulous benefits of inner city living with this...

Settle In or Subdivide

53 Sixteenth Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Auction (Guide...

This 954m2 property has potential whichever direction you choose. The original condition home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a garage and carport. The...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

Presented to please! Positioned to delight! Priced to sell!

7 Malcolm Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $469,000

After a home with space, convenience and the 'feel good factor'? You've' found it here! Our owners having done all the hard work for you, so you also benefit from...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!