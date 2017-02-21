28°
Optus' $4 million plan to end blackspots in Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
| 21st Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Optus and Telstra are giving assurances 3G and 4G coverage will improve on the Coffs Coast.
Optus and Telstra are giving assurances 3G and 4G coverage will improve on the Coffs Coast.

IRRITATING mobile black spots may be a thing of the past with Optus today announcing a $4.3 million commitment to improve 3G and 4G coverage across Coffs Harbour.

The mobile giant has recently completed $1.3 million of work to build three new sites at Urunga South, Woolgoolga Central and Bonville.

Around $3 million has now been earmarked for mobile sites at Boambee, Sawtell South, North Boambee Valley, Diggers Beach, Moonee Beach and Corindi Beach.

Optus NSW State Manager, Dylan Harrad-Chantler, said the investment will improve mobile coverage and customer experience for Coffs' residents and the town's 1.5 million annual visitors.

"We are committed to improving mobile coverage and providing faster internet download speeds for people living, working and visiting Coffs Harbour," he said.

"The network handles over 50 million calls, 65 million SMS messages and carries 600 terabytes of data every day. This growing demand for mobile services is why we are continuously investing and working closely with council and the community to determine locations for new sites."

This follows the announcement from Optus in late January of a new voice-over wi-fi system which allows those in blackspot areas to make mobile phone calls and send text messages by connecting to a wi-fi network instead of a mobile network.

Yesterday, Telstra also addressed the community on the issue of blackspot areas. MP Luke Hartsuyker met with Teltra officials and residents of Taylors Arm to address concerns in regards to the Mobile Black Spot Programme.

Under the program, approximately 800 towers are being constructed in regional areas.

"There are two projects being constructed in that area, the first is a piece of small cell technology that provides 4G technology to the immediate area of Taylors Arm that will give data and text coverage," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The second will give greater uplift in terms of 3 and 4G coverage."

The funded towers in Taylors Arm are expected to go up in June, and the small cell in March. Locations are currently being determined.

Mr Hartsuyker announced that an additional tower in Taylors Arm may be needed to allow for service of the entire town, and could be funded under round 3 of the program.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast mobile blackspots optus telstra

