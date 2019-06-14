Options for unit block are endless

LOCATION and potential are the two words that spring to mind when you visit this property in the heart of Sawtell.

Situated in sought-after Boronia St, this block of four units is ideally located a short, easy walk from gorgeous beaches and the cafe-cultured main street of Sawtell with its boutique stores and restaurants.

However living an enviable coastal lifestyle is just the first drawcard here.

Built in 1973, this building is rich in history and is awaiting a new owner to make the most of the incredible location.

Whether you'd like to renovate a piece of Sawtell's past or take advantage of the 543.8sqm block to build your dream home in an epic position - the potential really is endless here.

34 Boronia St, Sawtell

Currently rented for a $960/week return, the building includes one three-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

Each of the four units features high ceilings, generous rooms and original floorboards under the current flooring.

Two of the units have updated kitchens and a new Colorbond roof has also been installed in recent years. From the top floor apartments, you can enjoy ocean glimpses out to Sawtell Beach.

Perhaps you'd rather take the opportunity to completely redevelop, in which case the opportunities are plenty.

The land is zoned R3, which means (subject to council approval) the address could be a site for new multi-dwelling housing, bed and breakfast and a number of other exciting income opportunities.

Other features of the property include five single lock-up garages, extra storage, covered balcony and backyard with space for a pool, subject to council approval.

34 BORONIA ST, SAWTELL

PRICE: Auction on site, NEW DATE: July 6, 11.30am

INSPECT: Saturday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 19, 11-11.30am

AGENT: Julie Sechi, One Agency, 0438 115 537