Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese, is in Hobart today and held a doorstop interview alongside Member for Franklin, Julie Collins (left), Member for Lyons, Brian Mitchell (right), Senator Carol Brown Picture: MATT THOMPSON
The Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese, is in Hobart today and held a doorstop interview alongside Member for Franklin, Julie Collins (left), Member for Lyons, Brian Mitchell (right), Senator Carol Brown Picture: MATT THOMPSON
Politics

Opposition demands changes to bribery laws

18th Mar 2020 4:44 PM

Commpanies could buy their way out of corporate crime penalties under a federal government proposal, Labor fears.

The opposition wants to alter draft legislation which allows companies guilty of corporate crime, including foreign bribery, to make a deal with the government to put their case on hold.

In order to do so the companies pay a fine and follow a set of conditions.

Government members of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee say the bill should be passed, but Labor senators don't agree.

"The proposed scheme contains insufficient safeguards to prevent companies from effectively buying their way out of meaningful punishment for corporate crime," Labor's dissenting report says.

"When ordinary Australians commit crimes, they feel the full force of the law. But too often when it is companies committing the crimes, nothing happens."

The government says companies could still face charges under the scheme if necessary.

The Greens want the bill put on ice until the Australian Law Reform Commission tables its report on corporate criminal responsibility.

The Greens and Labor are both concerned about another part of the bill, which effectively broadens the definition of dishonesty under criminal law.

The parties say this would widen the net of other charges.

More Stories

Show More
bribery federal politics labor party legislation politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curtain down at the theatre

        premium_icon Curtain down at the theatre

        News Coronavirus has put an end to the “show must go on”

        • 18th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
        Coronavirus:Cowper MP to return to parliament 'optimistic'

        premium_icon Coronavirus:Cowper MP to return to parliament 'optimistic'

        News Coronavirus: Cowper MP Pat Conaghan remains “calm and optimistic”.

        ‘Missing’ man napping at home while search was underway

        premium_icon ‘Missing’ man napping at home while search was underway

        News The man, found safe, had been reported missing off a Coffs beach.

        Local GP tests negative for Coronavirus

        premium_icon Local GP tests negative for Coronavirus

        News A local GP has been given the all clear to return to work.