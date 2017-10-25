Opposing pedophile sentences risks children: Hartsuyker

Luke Hartsuyker said Labor opposing mandatory prison sentences for pedophiles would put children at risk.

Luke Hartsuyker said Labor opposing mandatory prison sentences for pedophiles would put children at risk. Trevor Veale

FEDERAL member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has accused Labor of putting children at risk by opposing mandatory minimum sentences.

Mr Hartsuyker, in a statement, said the Coalition Government's proposed reforms would be the toughest crackdown on child sex offenders in a generation.

"The Labor Party is putting our children at risk by opposing the Government's proposed mandatory minimum sentences for these heinous crimes,” Mr Hartsuyker.

"We believe that convicted child sex offenders should spend serious time in jail.

"Our child sex offender reforms are based on the strong advice of our law enforcement agencies, and will better protect children from sexual abuse.”

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan criticised Labor for opposing mandatory minimum sentences for child sex offenders despite introducing mandatory sentences for people smugglers.

"Labor's hypocrisy is breathtaking. If mandatory minimum sentences were appropriate for people smugglers, how are they not appropriate for paedophiles?” Mr Keenan said.

Labor justice spokeswoman Clare O'Neil told The Australian her party was pushing for life sentences for the worst child-sex offenders, but was against mandatory sentences because they lessened the likelihood of juries convicting offenders.

"They mean juries are less likely to convict criminals, and they mean criminals are less likely to co-operate to bring down the ringleaders of these horrific networks,” Ms O'Neil told The Australian.

"That means more pedophiles on our streets, threatening our kids, and I won't cop that.”