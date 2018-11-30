Opportunity to reach potential

OPEN DOORS: Bryson Widders (right) joined the SES after his NDIS transition and is enjoying the challenges and independence it provides.

OPEN DOORS: Bryson Widders (right) joined the SES after his NDIS transition and is enjoying the challenges and independence it provides. Contributed

PEOPLE with disabilities have received further support since the NDIS roll-out on the Mid North Coast, including local face Bryson Widders.

Prior to the roll-out, Mr Widders had a small mail service through Coffs Harbour Support Services collecting and delivering mail to the post office box.

Now he has had the opportunity to expand his business.

Running for more than a year, Mr Widders collects mail from another employer and has started pamphlet drops for a local office supply business.

"I have been doing my mail run for more than 12 months, which is a real accomplishment, and will continue to have my mail run into the future,” he said.

Mr Widders' NDIS plan includes support to become more independent. He uses his bicycle to cycle from Park Ave to a jetty-based business for mail collection.

Another milestone has been learning to use the bus service, giving him more independence and access to community opportunities and events.

Last year, since the NDIS, Mr Widders began learning to drive a car. He now has his L plates and big goals for the future, including securing his licence and buying his first car.

One of the most significant events for Mr Widders this past year was becoming part of the SES, thanks to the support he now receives post-NDIS.

With the SES he is learning the fundamentals and skills like equipment maintenance. He has his own uniform, which he says he must keep clean and presentable.

His favourite thing about the SES is learning new things, such as maintaining the rescue trucks.

Mr Widders enjoys embracing challenges, developing techniques and increasing social interaction by meeting other people at SES training.

"The changes I have seen in Bryson since he began at SES last year have been remarkable,” Coffs Harbour SES unit training co-ordinator Catherine Maylor said.

"Prior to the NDIS there was no real ability for clients to participate in activities like SES.

"When the NDIS came in it allowed for Bryson to attend SES with one-on-one support and since that day he has flourished,” she said.