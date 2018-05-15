Menu
HANDS ON: Opportunities are opening to get up close and personal with Coffs Coast history and culture. Gemima Harvey
Opportunity to explore Coffs heritage

Greg White
by
15th May 2018 6:00 AM

DO you love local history, culture and stories?

Is it your mission in life to talk up the wonders of the Coffs Coast everywhere you go?

And do you enjoy meeting new people and being part of a team?

Well, Catherine Turner who is Coffs Harbour City Council's volunteer coordinator for the regional museum, suggests you have a think about joining a passionate group of people who tick the boxes for all of the above.

"We're looking for warm and friendly locals to welcome visitors to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum and promote our unique local heritage,” Catherine said.

"We'll provide all the necessary training and information you will need.

"In return you have the chance to form new and lasting friendships over tea and biscuits.

"All we ask of you is a few hours of your time each week.”

If you're enthusiastic, motivated and interested in being part of the team that looks after our important heritage collections and stories, this could be just the thing you have been looking for.

Contact Coffs Harbour City Council for more information on 6648 4900.

    15th May 2018 6:00 AM
