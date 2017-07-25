Opportunity knocks for those keen to hit high notes in choir

IF THERE'S a song in your heart, Coffs City Choir has put out the position vacant sign for you.

No matter your age of sex, a bathroom baritone or somebody barely able to carry a note, choir regular Cheryl Cooper says you and your voice will be welcomed warmly.

"From kids to the oldies, singing is great fun and easily expands your outlook on life,” she said.

Established in 1990, the choir is the city's oldest with 31 regular singers currently on the books.

Cheryl said the make-up changes every now and then and with only five male voices at the moment, some more gentlemen in the ranks would add something extra to the performances.

"Our new conductor Linda Cochrane is expanding the repertoire and there's no need to be able to read music as we use a variety of techniques for creating performances.

"We perform everything from high brow baroque chorale works to a harmony medley of Beatles' songs.

"Just last week we did a gig for 40 guests at Mater Christi and it was a wonderful experience for everybody involved.

"I saw one gentleman in the audience shedding a few tears and went up to him later to apologise if we had made him too emotional.

"No, he said, he was crying happy tears and that's the sense of community and self worth we hope to bring with the music.”

Coffs City Choir meets every Thursday between 5.30pm-7.30pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall in Valley Street, Coffs Harbour.

The group has a website and Facebook page with more information.