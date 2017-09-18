25°
Property

Opportunity knocks at Sawtell

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

MCGRATH SAWTELL SELLING AGENT ALLISON WHAITES' Property Pick of the Week is this Sawtell home with development potential.

Allison, tell us about this home:

Built in the early 1960's this character-filled four bedroom home features original hardwood flooring and ornate cornices.

The wide frontage allows easy access to the backyard for renovation and development opportunities on the level 1,094sqm block that is highly sought after in Sawtell.

Additional features are a second shower and toilet, large second living area/dining and this home is a great investment opportunity with a long term tenancy in place.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite features are the hardwood flooring and the large 1,094sqm block that is fantastic for growing families and development opportunities (STCA).

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Developers, investors, families and people looking to renovate and expand the existing home.

SAWTELL

133 Boronia St

4 bed, 2 bath, 1 car

PRICE: Price guide: $790,000 - $810,000, auction Saturday September 30, 11.15am

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Allison Whaites, McGrath Sawtell 0439 822 026

Topics:  allison whaites mcgrath sawtell real estate sawtell

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Government's not bypassing the bypass: Turnbull

Government's not bypassing the bypass: Turnbull

THE Prime Minister is more than aware of the Coffs Coast community's cries for a bypass of Coffs Harbour.

Prime Minister inspects Coffs stadium ahead of major upgrade

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull giving time to young football players at Coffs C.ex Stadium a short time ago.

Prime Minister Turnbull visits the Coffs Coast.

Firefighters called to control fire opposite school

BUSH FIRE: Firefighters were called to fight a fire in bushland opposite John Paul College on Hogbin Dr in Coffs Harbour on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Firefighters are fighting a fire opposite John Paul College

Father's call to approve daughter's wedding

The postal votes have been mailed out across the Coffs Coast with sample polls indicating over 50% of people in the Cowper and Page electorates could vote yes.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Local Partners

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

Sweet, neat, complete!...

30 Aquamarine Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $409,000 ...

Whether starting out or slowing down, this immaculate home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to sunny Sawtell is the perfect property. With nothing to do...

Walk to Everything

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $250,000 ...

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Single Level Living with Plenty of Space

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $300,000 ...

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $259,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

&quot;High Quality Superb Executive Home&quot;

45 Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

The moment you walk into the foyer you can feel the quality of this beautiful home. Only 3 years old and still under builders warranty, it features polished...

Wow what a treasure...Perfectly positioned in a respected neighbourhood!

11 Mavis Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $449,000

Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for good returns, you just can't go wrong with this cutie in such a...

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 $689,000 ...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

Mackay couple reveals secret to renovation game

FINISHED PRODUCT: One of the houses Sonia and Adam have worked on.

Couple who make living renovating houses have process

The Coast suburb where home affordability meets growth

Dean Chesterman and Rebecca Dyne are loving life since they moved into their new home in Burnside.

Suburb still star of affordability, but emerging as growth area

Cap Coast island's 'party animal' tradition to remain

PARADISE: Aerial view of the recently sold Wedge Island, dubbed "party island”, off the Emu Park coast.

New owners vow to uphold the island which attracted 1750 prospectors

Locations don't come much better than this

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now