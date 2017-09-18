Opportunity knocks at Sawtell

MCGRATH SAWTELL SELLING AGENT ALLISON WHAITES' Property Pick of the Week is this Sawtell home with development potential.

Allison, tell us about this home:

Built in the early 1960's this character-filled four bedroom home features original hardwood flooring and ornate cornices.

The wide frontage allows easy access to the backyard for renovation and development opportunities on the level 1,094sqm block that is highly sought after in Sawtell.

Additional features are a second shower and toilet, large second living area/dining and this home is a great investment opportunity with a long term tenancy in place.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite features are the hardwood flooring and the large 1,094sqm block that is fantastic for growing families and development opportunities (STCA).

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Developers, investors, families and people looking to renovate and expand the existing home.

SAWTELL

133 Boronia St

4 bed, 2 bath, 1 car

PRICE: Price guide: $790,000 - $810,000, auction Saturday September 30, 11.15am

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Allison Whaites, McGrath Sawtell 0439 822 026