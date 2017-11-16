Opportunity keeps knocking in Coffs Harbour

About to open the door. Dean Evers has had a busy week preparing the new Hope For The Homeless Op Shop for customers.

IF YOU like a bargain it's your lucky day, another local opportunity shop is opening the door.

Dean Evers, the driving force behind Hope for The Homeless and the recent pop-up collection centre which benefited victims of the Lismore floods, has founded a new venture.

The Hope for The Homeless Opportunity Store at 305 Pacific Highway is already packed with donated items and will open tomorrow, November 16.

Luke Elliott and Cassandra Murray at Hope for the Homeless Op Shop busy unpacking and sorting donated goods. Rachel Vercoe

"We've had five 40ft containers filled with donated goods to sell,” Dean said.

"We're locals supporting locals and a big thank you goes out to the community, we wouldn't be here without them. The purpose of what we do and the income we generate is all about going back into our community.

"The next phase we're planning is to be able to serve meals here for the homeless and needy.

"It's not really your normal op-shop, we don't have racks and racks of clothes. What we do have is an eclectic mix of items from furniture and home-wares to retro, handmade pottery and even a stethoscope.

"Of course we'll still have some clothes, mostly priced at $3 or under, and we have the bargain bins as well as clothes for kids at $1 or $2.

Selecting the highway shop means great frontage and easy parking.

"We are just south of Bunnings on the Pacific Highway with plenty of parking and easy access. It's a great spot. Our hours are 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to noon Saturdays so we ask if you would like to donate goods and can't make it during these hours please call us for a pick up.”

Dean and the team could always use more donated goods or an extra pair of hands to help out.

"Drop into the store during business hours and say good-day.”