Menu
Login
News

Opportunities knocks for Coffs technology innovators

NEW IDEAS: The Asia Pacific market is open wide at the CeBIT conference and exhibition at Darling Harbour.
NEW IDEAS: The Asia Pacific market is open wide at the CeBIT conference and exhibition at Darling Harbour. Jamie Williams/Dept of Industry
Greg White
by

WITH an impressive number of Coffs Coast businesses specialising in technology and innovation an opportunity is available to present their wares to the Asia Pacific market.

The 2018 CeBIT Australia exhibition is the nation's biggest business technology event and returns to the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour for three days from May 15.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Niall Blair, said more than 15,000 people are expected to walk through the doors to explore products and services from over 300 exhibitors and the best technology innovations from more than 30 countries.

"It's great to be the official partner where we get to showcase some of our state's best and brightest technology companies to an international audience," he said.

"This is a unique opportunity for companies to secure new business opportunities in both national and international markets.

"We're looking for outstanding companies from both metropolitan and regional areas that can demonstrate the quality, innovation and capability of the state's technology sector to the world."

Minister Blair said while the exhibitors chosen will receive their positions for free there is a vetting process to ensure only the eight best from across the state are on the NSW stand.

"Expressions of interest are now open until 5pm on Monday, February 26.

Any technology company, from start-ups to small or medium sized enterprises, are welcome to apply.

To apply go to industry.nsw.gov.au/cebit or www.cebit.com.au　　

Topics:  cebit australia exhibition international convention centre darling harbour nsw minister for trade and industry niall blair technology and innovation trade exhibitions

Coffs Coast Advocate
Throwing shade at the Jetty Foreshores

Throwing shade at the Jetty Foreshores

While many are enjoying the space, a few are bemoaning the lack of shade at the Jetty Foreshores

Rumour mill rumbles amid Jetty Foreshore developments

BATTLE LINES: A development up to 10-storeys is being planned to be built near Jordan Esplanade. If it goes ahead it would cut off views of the ocean for Camperdown and Edinburgh St properties.

Questions are being asked over what next for the Jetty Foreshore?

Mangoes, rangas and roos make the cut.

SWEET: Mango has made the new emoji list

Smart phones at the ready. New emojis on the horizon.

Have you seen this man? Police investigate home invasion

A comfit image of a man wanted by Coffs Clarence Police over a home invasion.

Strike Force Karawatha - do you have any information?

Local Partners