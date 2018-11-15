Opportunities in the workplace

HAVE you thought about the potential and skills job seekers with disability can bring to your workplace?

Disability Employment Service provide ETC is encouraging local businesses to host a job seeker with disability for one day in the week from Monday, November 26 to Friday, November 30 as part of AccessAbility Day.

This day is an Australian Government initiative for prospective employers to see the potential and skills job seekers with disability can bring to the workplace and learn about Government support available.

"This is a voluntary, obligation-free day and a wonderful opportunity to give a job seeker an insight into a particular job or type of work, with no obligation to employ the participant after the placement," ETC DES program manager, Billy Unsworth said.

He said there are many benefits for employers of all sizes and welcomed involvement from small businesses to ones with a large footprint like Essential Energy.

Essential Energy general manager, customer and network services, Luke Jenner said the program was an opportunity for participants on both sides to learn more about unlocking potential.

"Leadership is about understanding how people can add value to what you want to achieve, while at the same time feel valued themselves," Mr Jenner said.

Businesses can host as many participants across as many job types as they are able to provide within their organisation although each participant can only be placed in each workplace for one day.

For more information or to get involved, contact Dana on 0428 633 288.