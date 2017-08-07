Opportunities for local young filmmakers

JUDGE: Former Home And Away star, Nick Hardcastle, who grew up in Sawtell, and is now based in Hollywood where he founded the Australian Theatre Company.

IT STARTED as a local project for Screenwave and Headspace Coffs Harbour in 2015.

Now the REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival has amassed a $30,000 prize pool, has opened entry to young people state-wide and boasts two Hollywood-based Australian actors among its judging panel.

The deadline is approaching for youth aged 12 to 25 to submit their short films for the competition.

Each of the three judges on this year's panel is a success story and has close ties to regional Australia. Former Home And Away star, Nick Hardcastle, who grew up in Sawtell, is now based in Hollywood where he founded the Australian Theatre Company.

Alongside him will sit actor Aaron Glenane, originally from rural Victoria, who starred in the critically lauded Killing Ground.

They will be joined by the festival's artistic, director Kate Howat, a self-confessed culture buff who brings extensive experience and is the brains behind Screenwave's local cinema programs.

So what's the key message from the judges? Get your films in as soon as possible.

"The deadline is August 21 and if anyone is hesitating or is having second thoughts about their work, they should just go for it,” Nick Hardcastle said.

"You absolutely should exploit this opportunity to create. REC Ya Shorts helps nurture young regional creatives. Access to opportunity is so important to any artist's development and it's not often that artists in regional areas get these kinds of opportunities.”

As well as the chance to win from a prize pool and courses at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), entrants will be screened in front of their peers during the free regional screening tour which starts next month and is in Coffs September 8 at C.ex Coffs.

Details and how to submit at: recyashorts.com.au.