24°
Community

Opportunities for local young filmmakers

7th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
JUDGE: Former Home And Away star, Nick Hardcastle, who grew up in Sawtell, and is now based in Hollywood where he founded the Australian Theatre Company.
JUDGE: Former Home And Away star, Nick Hardcastle, who grew up in Sawtell, and is now based in Hollywood where he founded the Australian Theatre Company. Alex Vaughan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT STARTED as a local project for Screenwave and Headspace Coffs Harbour in 2015.

Now the REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival has amassed a $30,000 prize pool, has opened entry to young people state-wide and boasts two Hollywood-based Australian actors among its judging panel.

The deadline is approaching for youth aged 12 to 25 to submit their short films for the competition.

Each of the three judges on this year's panel is a success story and has close ties to regional Australia. Former Home And Away star, Nick Hardcastle, who grew up in Sawtell, is now based in Hollywood where he founded the Australian Theatre Company.

Alongside him will sit actor Aaron Glenane, originally from rural Victoria, who starred in the critically lauded Killing Ground.

They will be joined by the festival's artistic, director Kate Howat, a self-confessed culture buff who brings extensive experience and is the brains behind Screenwave's local cinema programs.

So what's the key message from the judges? Get your films in as soon as possible.

"The deadline is August 21 and if anyone is hesitating or is having second thoughts about their work, they should just go for it,” Nick Hardcastle said.

"You absolutely should exploit this opportunity to create. REC Ya Shorts helps nurture young regional creatives. Access to opportunity is so important to any artist's development and it's not often that artists in regional areas get these kinds of opportunities.”

As well as the chance to win from a prize pool and courses at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), entrants will be screened in front of their peers during the free regional screening tour which starts next month and is in Coffs September 8 at C.ex Coffs.

Details and how to submit at: recyashorts.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

UPDATE: A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton on Sunday, and later died in...

A partnership for our future health

Ageing Coffs Coast population means rising demand on health services

Chamber ensemble to perform in Bellingen

Coffs Coast concert included on Australian Chamber Orchestra tour

Kids green thumb competition

Learn more about growing your own veggies.

Could your school use $500 towards a garden project?

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

TARA Reid has spent five years “screaming at nothing”, convinced giant sharks are attacking her. Now she reveals what’s coming in the next installment.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Why build..... When you can move straight in!

10A Haven Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block with coastal and mountain views, this home has been finished with great attention to detail and with all the features...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Beautiful Karangi...

175a Upper Orara Road, Karangi 2450

House 3 2 6 $725,000

Ten minutes from town and a mile from nowhere. This architecturally designed three-bedroom home in beautiful Karangi combines a highly desired rural lifestyle with...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Beach-side Land Ready For Development...

Lot 50 Hogbin Drive & Lot 7 Foster Street, Coffs Harbour...

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

This 1,433m2 block of land in Park Beach at Coffs Harbour, is zoned R1 General Residential and provides a great opportunity to build only 120 metres from the beach...

Prime Location - Ready To Move In

1 Stableford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $435,000

Ok, so yes this has been on the market before but was hindered by a 12 month lease that was in place to January 2018. This is no longer the case and it is now...

&quot;An Immaculate Townhouse In A Quiet Location&quot;

2/98 West Argyll St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 2 $275,000

This fantastic 2 bedroom townhouse represents great buying for investors or first home buyers. Light & bright it features an open plan lounge & dining room good...

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1-14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’