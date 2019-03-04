Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
air conditioning
air conditioning
Opinion

OPINION: Why our schoolkids need air-con in classrooms

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SITTING in one of Kawungan Primary School's classrooms for 20 minutes yesterday was enough to bring home the need for air-conditioning.

In that short time, with only a few fans and no relieving breeze through the afternoon the stifling conditions were hard for adults, let alone children to concentrate in.

And these are the conditions in which we expect our kids no learn.

We don't want to hear "kids these days need to toughen up".

Modern technology has allowed us to improve conditions and when you consider the impacts of recent heatwaves around the nation, this is no longer an issue of comfort but one of safety.

The argument for installing air-conditioning across state school classrooms deserves to be heard again in Queensland Parliament.

That being said, the roll-out plan needs to be made clear.

It's no longer feasible for political parties to make grandstanding promises of getting these devices into schools if they can't outline how they're going to do it in the first place.

If promises are going to be made in opposition, there needs to figures, details, concepts, timelines but the debate deserves a second chance.

air conditioning editorial editors picks fcopinion fcpolitics fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Top five fastest growing occupations for our region

    premium_icon Top five fastest growing occupations for our region

    News With figures showing increasing demand, these fields could be wise career choices, especially for Coffs Coast residents.

    • 4th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    premium_icon Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    News Mayor welcomes improvements on behalf of Woolgoolga locals

    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate

    'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    premium_icon 'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    News Coffs Harbour educator to share the Australian indigenous story