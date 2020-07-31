Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos JULY 29. Premier Gladys Berejiklian hold a COVID-19 update at NSW Parliament House, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Opinion

Wake me up before you yo yo on border closures

David Kirkpatrick
30th Jul 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 31st Jul 2020 4:01 AM
NOTE to Gladys B and Anna P: Wake me up before you yo yo again on border closures.

I'm bored of keeping up with who is currently kosher about crossing the NSW/Queensland border, aren't you?

The average punter just can't keep up.

Little wonder New Soutth Welshmen hide in car boots as they cross the northern border like cheapskates used to sneak into the drive in movies back in the day.

The two premiers jockey for position on who can look tougher/more liberal on pandemic border control almost on a daily basis.

Anna P said the other day she was "absolutely furious" a couple of COVID-19 carriers had snuck into Queensland to bite her state on its previously holier than though, we have no cases, bum.

Meanwhile, Gladys B said it "would have been nice" if the Queensland Premier had picked up the phone and told her Sydneysiders were no longer welcome in Queensland.

Don't even get me started on Clive Palmer's court challenge about Western Australia's continued border restrictions.

For residents of northern NSW, border closures with Queensland have become part inconvenience and part blessing in disguise.

We generally can find a legitimate reason to slip over the border when we want, although it comes with a longer than usual commute.

And the blessing is that our beaches are less crowded at the weekend and we can generally get a park in our own main streets.

To close, or not to close the border, is a bit like the flip flopping that goes on about the wearing of face masks.

I remember at the start of this pandemic experts pooh poohing the idea of masks as a fairly ineffectual measure.

Perhaps this had more to do with the availability of personal protection equipment at the time.

Now we have played catch up on PPE, it's masks all around.

So wake me up before you yo yo on border closures, or anything else for that matter. I'm sure I'm not flying solo on that stance.

