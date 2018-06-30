Opinion: 'The people of Coffs have a clear choice'

BY Alix Goodwin, CEO National Parks Association of NSW

NEW logging laws are prioritising timber supply over the environment to meet timber contracts with Boral. This will see diverse forests reduced to monocultures and the natural values destroyed. But there is another choice: the Great Koala National Park would protect forests and provide ongoing, sustainable jobs.

The people of the north coast between Taree and Grafton will see big changes, with an intensive harvesting zone planned for 140,000ha of coastal forests.

One of the scientists on the expert panel that assessed the new laws bluntly said: "The intensive harvesting zones are being formally introduced to prop up an unsustainable wood supply arrangement at the expense of the environment.”

It will see 45ha patches of forest felled in a single operation. Just ten trees per hectare, of only 20cm diameter, will be retained for koalas - assuming the logging area is mapped as high-quality koala habitat. Just five trees per hectare if it's moderate-quality.

The consequences for nature and forests? Again the expert panel offers insight stating: "It must be clearly understood these intensive harvesting practices are effectively clear felling diverse native forest to replace with even-age native plantations in a deliberate manner.”

There will no longer be any need to search for koalas prior to logging operations, delivering a double blow to a species that has seen its numbers halve on the north coast in the last 20 years.

Giant trees up to 140cm diameter will be logged, with the "remapping and rezoning” of old-growth and reduction in headwater stream buffers providing access to this big timber.

Or, we can make a Great Koala National Park. This would protect 175,000ha of public forests between Kempsey and Woolgoolga. Forests the government's koala-habitat model has identified as high-quality koala habitat. It would provide long-term jobs in forest management and restoration and in the tourism and recreation sectors. It would provide hope for the future for koalas on the north coast.

There's a clear choice: clear-felled forests or a Great Koala National Park.