Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson Ashley Pillhofer
Opinion

OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

by Letter to the Editor by Faith de Vere
25th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FREEDOM OF SPEECH

FREEDOM of speech is very much to the fore at the moment - applicable to all and I say that reservedly.

I believe it depends on who says it.

Take Pauline Hanson, for example. The moment she entered parliament she has been fair game for one and all.

 

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson Valerie Horton

I was listening to ABC Broadcast and a Liberal member said, "We will not listen to her - we will turn our backs on her." That was her first appearance and she has been derided ever since in one way or another.

The "fish and chip woman", Pauline Hanson, made an honest living by selling fish and chips. But evidently some of our esteemed parliamentarians consider it a very lowly way of earning a living and delight in referring to her as such.

 

One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson (left) and One Nation senator Mark Latham.
One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson (left) and One Nation senator Mark Latham. JOEL CARRETT

Pauline Hanson is still there, saying what she believes, using freedom of speech courageously and too bad if you don't agree - there is a ballot also for your benefit.

Pauline Hanson did not let the Chinese have the Port of Darwin for 99 years and the Chinese Militia to guard it. Please note.

Faith DeVere,

Gympie

freedom of speech pauline hanson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    premium_icon Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    News A MAN accused of drunkenly doing burnouts outside a popular resort has managed to get himself arrested twice in just over an hour.

    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 13 in court this week for drink or drug driving.

    'With much regret' councillor resigns

    premium_icon 'With much regret' councillor resigns

    News Councillor's resignation will leave a quorum of eight