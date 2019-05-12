Menu
Labor Leader Bill Shorten fights back tears during a doorstop where he talks about his mother Ann, Grand Pacific Health Centre, South Coast region of New South Wales, where he continues electioneering in the health sector. Liam Kidston
OPINION: I can do without watching a would-be PM cry

by Letter to the Editor
12th May 2019 10:11 AM
Letter to the Editor

I WAS very nearly brought to tears myself recently when seeing the aspiring PM Bill Shorten, very teary, when telling of his mother having to become a school teacher as the bread winner in the family. A school teacher, good heavens!

I would have considered the Shorten family to be quite fortunate in that regard. There are many others, Mr Shorten could be reminded, who are not as fortunate and have many menial tasks to fall back on - but all having a place in our society.

I personally am not remotely interested in Mr Shorten's family, what his parents were or how they lived. It's now and the future which matters and I really can do without watching would-be PMs weep.

School teachers, Mr Shorten could also be reminded, play one of the most important roles in a child's life, helping in no small way to mould their thinking and general attitude, respect and good manners. Maybe I'm living in fantasy land, but it's nice.

Faith De Vere,

Gympie

