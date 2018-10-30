Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Great Keppel Island.
Great Keppel Island. Leighton Smith
Opinion

OPINION: Holidaying in Australia far too overlooked

Tahlia Stehbens
by
29th Oct 2018 8:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLING overseas has never been easier or more affordable.

But more often than not I find most tend to look outside our borders rather than exploring what our own beautiful country has to offer.

I have been guilty of this myself.

My first real 'holiday' was to Bali shortly after finishing high school.

Then India, Cambodia, America, and most recently Uganda.

And while each of those experiences have moulded and shaped me into who I am today, I've only very recently begun exploring our diverse Australia.

Last week I visited Great Keppel Island for the first time.

When I arrived I was so bewildered at its beauty.

I suddenly couldn't understand why people pay thousands of dollars visiting places like Bora Bora, not to mention the flight and travel time involved, when we have stunning islands just off our own coastline.

Great Keppel has the purest, crystal clear water I had ever seen and, in my opinion, is just as spectacular as the beaches of the Maldives at a fraction of the cost.

Keppel might not have the luxurious above-water huts or personal spas (yet) but it certainly has a lot to offer.

There are incredible coral reefs, a mass of beautiful fish, hidden underwater caves, pristine mangroves, and a very lengthy bushwalk for anyone interested in exploring from above.

The more I speak to other Australian travellers, the more I discover Australia has the features of so many other countries tied into one amazing playground.

I'm not saying don't travel overseas, but I do urge you to take a peek through your own backyard.

domestic travel holidays tourism travel
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through customer

    premium_icon Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through...

    Crime NOT a McHappy meal - drunken customer hurled food back at drive-through staff before crashing his car. But there was a reason for the man’s behaviour.

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:19 AM
    Report reveals migrant workers stay silent on wage theft

    premium_icon Report reveals migrant workers stay silent on wage theft

    Business The scale of unclaimed wages could be well over $1 billion.

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    premium_icon Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    TV Coffs mum stars in new documentary How 'Mad' Are You?

    Driver who hit cyclists pleads guilty in court

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists pleads guilty in court

    Crime He will be sentenced on November 19.

    Local Partners