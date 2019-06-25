OPINION: Bringing on a bit of TV binging

TWILIGHT TIME: Jordie spent the weekend feasting on Netflix and Stan, and doesn't regret it for a moment.

I HAVE spent the weekend navigating my way through Netflix and Stan.

In the short space of my weekend, I waded through great depths of a vast range of stories, got attached to countless characters and got to escape my relentless responsibilities by soaking up some screen time and letting any stress from the week fizzle out.

I allowed myself to become fully immersed into new worlds that the characters existed in.

I opened my mind to absorbing new knowledge and perspectives. I committed myself to embarking on many incredible adventures from the comfort of the couch.

I feel like I got to explore new places and become acquainted with all walks of life. To put it simply, yes, I had a lazy weekend curled up on the couch with my cup of coffee and fur-babies.

Do I regret it? No.

Did I use my time wisely? Probably not.

But am I sorry? Not a chance.

It was nice to stray from life's fast lane to spend some time uninterrupted by the outside world. It was nice to just be.

There is something extremely refreshing about getting caught up in a fantasy world and I find that once I check in, it gets harder each time to check out and reacquaint myself with reality.

While it may sound like a complete write off of a weekend, let me share a few things I got from my experience.

Ever since I was little, I have always adored stories. They are a true art form.

The way the words are so carefully crafted to construct a magnificent masterpiece on paper, they take audiences on a journey and when they are brought to life, in a book or on the screen, they have the power to change my entire perspective.

I got a taste of a few different worlds in my weekend-long-Netflix-and-Stan-surfing session.

I covered everything.

I got to tap into my days as Jordie Junior, the starry-eyed girl in primary school who spent most of her Saturday mornings watching Disney shows. I got to sink my teeth into the Twilight series which had my inner-Edward Cullen lover biting at the bit.

I got to join teams of detectives, to take down the bad guys, solve mysteries and crack cases.

I took my heart on quite a journey through the realm of romance. Being a sucker for a good love story, I became very much invested in the ups and downs of each heartstring-tugging tale.

I technically didn't neglect my psychology studies either as I engrossed myself in a few psychological thrillers. It successfully maintained a nice balance between mindless, emotional and intellectually engaging content.

I got to experience every emotion under the sun as I skated through various genres.

It was certainly a weekend of peace and comfort.

Sometimes it really does pay to hit pause on the quick and chaotic way of life we have become accustomed to and press play on a bit of stress-free screen time.

- Jordie Lynch