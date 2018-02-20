Opera legends come to Coffs

DON'T miss tenor and soprano powerhouse legends David Hobson and Marina Prior as they make their way to a stage in Coffs Harbour.

After a sellout Australian East Coast tour last year, the legends of Opera and Musical Theatre are back and embarking on an extensive 46 date national tour in their show The 2 Of Us.

In the two hour intimate show, Marina and David will be accompanied by renowned pianists David Cameron and perform their classics from productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme.

"It's great that we have the opportunity to take the show to the people, in areas around the country, that we may not have otherwise been able to get to with some of the bigger productions we perform in,” Marina said.

"With the Up Close and Personal show, it's like you're in the living room and we're in yours, singing both yours and our favourite songs with a few funny career stories thrown in,” David said.

David Hobson is one of Australia's best-known operatic tenors, musical theatre performers and recording artists.

He has sung many roles for Opera Australia, performed lead roles in musical theatre, sung for the Queen, featured at the AFL Grand Final, Carols by Candlelight, Spicks and Specks, Dancing with the Stars, It Takes Two and has been a presenter on Foxtel's Arts Channel, Studio.

Marina Prior is regarded as Australia's leading lady of musical theatre.

She is best known for her lead role in The Phantom of the Opera and has performed with international stars including Richard Harris and Jose Carreras.

Well known for her Carols by Candlelight performance each year, she was recently seen on the ABC TV series The Divorce and in 2006, Marina was honoured with an induction into Australia's 100 Entertainers of the Century.

Hear the classics, their recorded favourites and a hint of humour thrown in.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, May 19 from 7.30pm.

Cost: $59.

For more information or to book tickets, visit cex.com.au