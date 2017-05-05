Opening up to end DV

CREATING UNDERSTANDING: Heath Addison, coordinator of Step up Mate, helps men understand their actions in violent family relationships.

HEATH Addison sits down in person with men who have abused women and children and they open up.

Under his watch, he has seen them realise the impacts of their abusive ways and the affect it has on those nearest to them.

As the Step up Mate program coordinator, Mr Addison said it was important to treat perpetrators of domestic violence equally and put aside what they had done.

Mr Addison said men often knew they were in a "a power-over relationship” in DV relationships, so did not want to recreate the same atmosphere in the 12-week program designed to break the cycle.

"Although most men are reluctant to engage such programs, Step up Mate engages men in such a way that we do not recreate shaming practices,” he said

Mr Addison said men felt safe to discuss any confusion they might experience when patterns of abuse are repeated and learn of the damage they might have caused.

"It's not a pro-cultural experience for them to talk about the hurt and harm they cause,” he said.

"For the most part, they have the shame of all the physical abuse.

"(Psychological abuse) that stuff isn't on their radar when they start.”

Mr Addison said women were far more receptive to psychological damage.

He started in 2004 as a men's counsellor.

"I fell into it because I met so many men struggling with the impact of their abuse and there was nowhere to refer them,” he said.

The program also has a women and children's domestic violence specialist.

The next program will start in Coffs Harbour at the end of May.

For anonymous information, phone 6568 7657 (Wednesdays and Thursdays 9am-4.30pm) or email contact@stepupmate.com.au, or visit www.stepupmate.com.au.