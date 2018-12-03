Opener wastes no time in win

Cricket: Some brilliant bowling and a whirlwind knock from opener Trent Mitchell have helped Sawtell to a crucial win in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

Hosting Harwood in their round 6 fixture, the away side won the toss and elected to bat first.

Opener Mark Ensbey (40) and third drop Ben McMahon (57) were the only players to get starts, as they were restricted to 9/145 off their 40 overs.

Isaac Hillery and Patrick Myles were the chief destroyers with three wickets each.

Mitchell was intent on keeping the run chase brief, smashing 60 runs off 47 balls including seven fours and two sixes.

Richie Gallichan (34 not out) and Myles (24 not out) were able to finish off the job for the hosts as they won by six wickets.

"It's like he (Mitchell) has a party to go to at five, he just comes out and blasts from the start and he's been doing it for a long time,” Gallichan said.

"He makes everyone else's jobs below him so much easier because more often than not he'll break the back of the run chase... He's a great guy to have on your team.”

Gallichan was also full of praise for the fielding effort of his side.

"It was a good all-round performance against the best opposition we've played in a while,” he said.

"We were able to hold onto our catches and restricted them in the field really well.”

Sawtell play CCC this week.