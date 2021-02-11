Open up land, cut red tape: Conaghan on hostel talks

Bellorana has been used as a Covid testing clinic. Photo by Janine Watson.

Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan has praised Bellingen Shire Council for its efforts to turn an abandoned hostel into accommodation for those who are homeless.

On Wednesday (February 10) Mr Conaghan met with representative from Bellingen Shire Council and the local Housing Matters Action Group (HMAG) and the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution to discuss how the old Bellorana's aged care facility in Watson St could be used for affordable housing.

"I applaud the work carried out by the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution (RFBI) and groups at the very coalface of homelessness including Housing Matters," Mr Conaghan said.

"It is pleasing to see Bellingen Shire Council are not simply talking about the housing problem but are also finding real solutions."

The hostel has been closed for almost four years.

There are also efforts underway to turn the vacant Bellingen courthouse into a 'resilience hub' which would house various services accessed by those in need including the region's growing homeless.

With Covid incentives winding back and an influx of workers expected as the Coffs Bypass gets underway the situation is only expected to get worse.

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King said it was a productive meeting and that Mr Conaghan is well aware the situation is a crisis and will be taking that message back to Canberra.

Cr King encourages other organisations, like the Freemasons, to consider looking at community needs rather than just the financial bottom line.

"Don't just look at the best price but think about helping someone out.

"The Freemasons for example have been offered large sums of money from developers to buy the building (in Watson Street) but they would rather keep it and see it used for a community purpose."

In a sign of the housing affordability crisis gripping the region, a small three-bedroom one-bathroom cottage just up the road has recently been listed for a staggering $950,000.

A property just up the road from the old hostel on Watson Street was recently listed for $950,000. Photo: Janine Watson

Mr Conaghan says housing affordability needs to be an all-level-of-government approach.

"And this includes local councils' responsibility to open up previously unavailable land and cutting red tape," Mr Conaghan said.

"The Federal Government understands affordable housing is fundamental to the welfare of every Australian.

"While state and territory governments are primarily responsible for housing and homelessness, the Federal Government does its fair share of the heavy lifting."

He says the Federal Government provides more than $6 billion each year to improve housing and homelessness.

"This includes, more than $4.6 billion in Commonwealth Rent Assistance to help eligible Australians pay their rent; and around $1.6 billion through the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (NHHA) to states and territories.

"This also includes $129 million in dedicated homelessness funding."