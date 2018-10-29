Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She's Choosie wins race 4 at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
She's Choosie wins race 4 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan
Horses

Open test for rising hopeful She's Choosie

29th Oct 2018 11:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACA PRELUDE: Greg Kilner is hopeful boom filly She's Choosie can make the step up to open company at Grafton today with one eye trained on the annual The Kosciuszko.

While recent rains have the Clarence River Jockey Club track rated at a soft (5), Kilner said he was more concerned with the mare's "carpark” draw out in barrier 15.

"She has drawn about as wide as you can get, so I am just not sure what to do with her,” he said. "At this rate she will run just to get a feeling for the open class, before we put her out to the paddock for a three-month spell.”

She's Choosie will ride a wave of momentum into the last race on today's eight-race program, Jacaranda Prelude (1100m), after an impressive second-place finish in a 3YO handicap at Doomben.

"She has been racing great, she just gets weighted out of any restricted races,” Kilner said. "We want to see what she can do, to know if The Losciuszko could be a reality.”

Kilner's daughter and leading NRRA apprentice, Leah, will take the seat with her claim bringing the weight to 53kg.

She's Choosie has had a stellar start to her career under Kilner, winning five of her 12 starts for more than $87,000 in prizemoney.

clarence river jcokey club crjc greg kilner horse racing kosciuszko races racing she's choosie
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bullying scandal uncovered in local child protection agency

    premium_icon Bullying scandal uncovered in local child protection agency

    News THE state’s child protection agency has been served three legal notices for the relentless bullying of staff by former and present management over seven years.

    Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    premium_icon Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    Crime Beer garden chat between two men crucial to rape case

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    News THE popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour.

    RMS gives more time to have a say on Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon RMS gives more time to have a say on Coffs Harbour Bypass

    News Have your say on the land bridges v tunnels debate.

    Local Partners