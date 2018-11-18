Open season on deer hunting on Coffs Coast

Restrictions on hunting feral deer have been lifted on Coffs Coast.

Restrictions on hunting feral deer have been lifted on Coffs Coast.

DEER hunting regulations have been lifted across the North Coast LLS region to help licenced hunters assist farmers manage deer numbers.

This is a necessary step to help manage feral deer populations, Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said.

"The suspension of deer hunting regulations is part of a state-wide approach to keeping numbers in check," Mrs Pavey said.

"Unfortunately, feral deer numbers are on the rise with a Department of Primary Industries (DPI) study estimating that they have almost doubled their distribution across NSW since 2009.

"Farmers in the mid-north coast have also independently reported to my office that deer numbers are rising - bringing increased biosecurity risks, pasture and fence damage, and vehicle collisions."

Lifting deer hunting regulations means that:

Seasonal restrictions on the hunting of fallow, red, sambar, rusa, chital, wapiti and hog deer are suspended; and

Use of spotlights and other electronic devices, hunting from vehicles and hunting deer at night is allowed (except on public land declared for hunting).

All other firearm and hunting licence requirements remain unchanged.

Hunters interested in assisting landholders can register with the DPI Game Licensing Unit so they can be placed on a hunter register that may be accessed by landholders.

Further information about game hunting and the suspension of deer hunting regulations is available at DPI's website or by contacting the DPI Game Licensing Unit Customer Service Team on 02 6363 7650.