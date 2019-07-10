Open-mic sessions will help pick the best performers

THE Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation will receive $60,000 for a new arts and cultural project.

Coffs Harbour's Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance, in collaboration with music development organisation Grow the Music, will offer up to seven open-mic sessions to Aboriginal musicians, singers and performers from the Mid North Coast.

Performers will then be chosen to be rehearsed and mentored to perform at the annual Saltwater Freshwater Festival on Australia Day 2020.

It's one of seven diverse projects sharing $377,300 in the second round of Create NSW's annual Arts & Cultural Projects funding on behalf of the NSW Government.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the State Government's support for Saltwater Freshwater is great news for the community.

"This funding is an important opportunity to strengthen the skills and develop the reputation of our local arts and cultural professionals. I'm excited to watch this local project come to life,” Mr Singh said.

Open to individual artists, arts and cultural workers, partnerships and organisations, the funding program supports professional projects at any stage of the creative process.

Support of up to $75,000 is available per project, with two funding rounds carried out per year enabling opportunities to increase the accessibility of arts across the State, and for professional development in the small-to-medium arts and cultural sector.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said that over the next three years, a richly diverse range of projects will open to the public in NSW and interstate.

"I'm delighted to see this funding deliver opportunities for creative professionals in the small-to-medium arts and cultural sector across NSW over the coming years, with a diverse range of supported projects spanning contemporary dance to musical performance, theatre productions to conceptual art.”