Open house policy at Coffs A-Ok with members

Jenny Haglund tees off on the par-five 6th hole during the opening round of the Women's NSW Open played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Brad Greenshields

PROOF that the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is loving the opportunity to host an international tournament can be garnered from the generosity of its members.

Club members have opened up their homes to billet 97 players both for this week's Women's NSW Open and last week's Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

It's a figure the club's general manager, Paul McAra, said showed how committed the members were to ensuring this week's tournament was a truly memorable event.

"For a member club, it just shows you how much they want to put in for the tournament," McAra said.

"We've got 140 members volunteering on Sunday. It's been a resounding vote from the members. They've been right behind it."

McAra added the region had embraced the championship and the feedback around town has been positive.

"When we had Gary Player and Billy Dunk and those like playing the North Coast (Open), we had thousands of spectators out there, so it's great to have a major tournament back," he said.

"Everyone is talking golf, two events in two weeks of such high stature. There will be lots of people out there on the course."