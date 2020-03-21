Danny Kollen at the Coffs Aquatic Centre is letting people know the pool is still open for business.

WORD around town is pools have closed due to COVID19 but Danny Kollen from Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre is letting the town know his pool is still open.

Over the past couple of days, Danny has repeated the same conversation with numerous people on the phone asking one question – are you still open?

The answer is yes.

While pools in Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Nana Glen have been closed, as a private operator, the Aquatic Centre are leaving their doors open and assuring the public there is minimal risk of acquiring the virus there.

“It’s been confirmed by centre of disease control that chlorine kills viruses. It’s not an environment it will be spreading in,” Danny said.

“Our water treatments is very closely monitored, I do all that myself.

The centre are taking precautions by advising anyone who is sick not to enter.

“We don’t want anyone coming in here if they’re sick, but it’s adding to the panic saying pools are closing too.

“Pools are not an environment that’s going to incubate viruses. If they were going to close us down, they should be closing schools down too.

“The panic that’s come across everyone is constant and it’s sad because this is impinging on a lot of businesses. It’s gong to have devastating financial affect on the area.

Unsure of the future due to these different times we’re facing, Danny is sure his business will continue.

“We will survive, where we go I don’t know. We’re starting to venture to uncharted waters and don’t know what the future holds.

“Our swim school and pool is open to the public. It’s a safe environment there’s no chance of getting contaminated from our water, you don’t need to be alarmed with attending the pool here because we are implementing safe measures already.

“Even though other pools are closing. ours is open for business and safe to come to. Please support your local businesses in this time of need.