21°
News

'See a psychiatrist': Aged-care boss comes under scrutiny

Seniors News | 3rd Aug 2017 12:28 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now
Helen Hardy says Opal Aged Care managing director Gary Barnier yelled at her.
Helen Hardy says Opal Aged Care managing director Gary Barnier yelled at her. ABC TV

THE Australian aged care industry is once again in damage control after disturbing accusations were levelled at the boss of one of the country's biggest nursing home chains.

Opal Aged Care managing director Gary Barnier has come under fire after he allegedly yelled at a family member of a former resident following complaints against the company, according to the ABC's 7.30 program.

Barnier even admitted to offering one family member $10,000 following the death of his mother who resided at one of the company's - which is half-owned by AMP - facilities.

"At the time it was my personal judgement that it was appropriate, given the particular circumstances that he raised with me," Mr Barnier told the program.

Helen Hardy claimed Mr Barnier engaged her in a "screaming match" after an employee struck her 84-year-old mother in 2013.

The employee, who has since been fired, claimed she hit Ms Hardy's mother because she saw lice.

Ms Hardy also alleged Mr Barnier told her "you need to see a psychiatrist" during the argument.

 Mr Barnier said he had no "recollection" of the conversation with Ms Hardy.

"I don't believe it ever happened," he said.

Opal Aged Care, previously called Domain Principal, once owned the Quakers Hill nursing home, where 11 elderly residents were killed in a fire in 2011. Nurse Roger Dean was subsequently convicted over the murders.

The 7.30 story follows on from an unrelated investigation by Fairfax Media and Four Corners into retirement giants Aveo.

However, Aveo hit back by claiming the investigation focused largely on the "industry business model" and "ignored" the work the company had produced to meet the growing needs of Australia's ageing population.

OPAL LOCATIONS:

  • Ashmore 
  • Burpengary Gardens 
  • Caloundra 
  • Carseldine 
  • Coffs Harbour
  • Florence Tower (Tweed)
  • Kawana Waters
  • Kirra Beach
  • Morayfield
  • Murwillumbah 
  • Nambour 
  • Tweed Heads 
  • Varsity Lakes

Topics:  abc gary barnier opal aged care re-retirement retirement-living

LIVE: Follow what's happening at the track

LIVE: Follow what's happening at the track

THE weather gods have smiled on Coffs Harbour for the Gold Cup raceday

Tigerair is offering return flights for $1*

Tigerair's promotion begins today, but you'll have to get in quick.

Tigerair's promotion begins today, but you'll have to get in quick.

Daunt is undaunted using bold colours

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Coffs artist Nicholas Daunt will celebrate his birthday with a new exhibition.

New Coffs exhibition celebrates colourful career

Whale of a time and loving the Coffs Coast

Whale watching doesn't get much better than this off the Coffs Coast.

Whales giving a show off the Coffs Coast this winter

Local Partners

Australian tennis great Merv Rose farewelled

AUSTRALIAN tennis great Mervyn Gordon Rose, 87, was laid to rest in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

LIFE RIDE: Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has urged people to check their organ donation registration.

If you are already an organ donor you might want to re-check

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Ocean Views Sapphire Beach

42 Solitary Island Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Vacant parcel of residential land with 180 degree ocean views. Easy walking ... $1,100,000

Vacant parcel of residential land with 180 degree ocean views. Easy walking distance to beach. 2462m2 near level land. DA approved plans.

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Level Living in Coffs Harbour

70 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $499,000

Let all of your cares drift away as you take in the lovely surroundings from the popular street in Coffs Harbour. This solid brick three bedroom home has been...

WOW! This unit has it all

2/2 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

This two bedroom townhouse is in a highly sought after location and configuration and located just a short walk to shops and the beach and will suit an investor or...

A Big Character High Set Home

4 Cahill Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This home was four bedrooms and has now been opened up to a huge open plan living. It could be put back to four bedrooms in the future quite easily. There is an...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 $699,000

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

601 m2 Block priced at $270,000

Lot 211 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living ... $270,000

From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living areas in the winter and nice shade in the summer months picking up the cool ocean breezes from...

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Blue-chip living in Bonville

DREAM HOME: This Bonville beauty is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014