Menu
Login
Super Tonic's love affair with her home track continues after the Brett Bellamy trained mare scored her fifth win from five starts at Coffs Harbour.
Super Tonic's love affair with her home track continues after the Brett Bellamy trained mare scored her fifth win from five starts at Coffs Harbour. Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photograp
Horses

Oops she did it again

Brad Greenshields
by
27th Apr 2018 4:15 PM

THAT'S five starts on her home track for the Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic for five wins.

The Tuppatonic mare recorded another win at Coffs Harbour this afternoon, with this run her first in open company.

Super Tonic won after jockey Peter Graham settled the four year-old one back and one wide despite starting from the widest barrier.

Behind Flaming Aces, Star Of Knight and Elite Dubleo, Graham and the little mare found a gap not long after straightening up and ran away in the final furlong to win by a length and a half from Flaming Aces and Youwaitandsee.

Bellamy's other starter in the race Star Fest, usually a stronger performer over longer distances, flashed home lrom last place at the 400 metre mark to finish fourth.

"I got in a nice spot and it was probably all over then with no weight and I had a lovely run," the winning jockey said.

"She's learnt to race. She's slowly got better and better with each run, learning what to do in a race.

"The penny's dropped now and she's pretty easy to ride in a race. She comes back, realaxes and she's got a good little turn of foot."

Bellamy has always been a big fan of Super Tonic's ability and now he's got plans for his little stable star to grab a couple of wins duringh the Coffs Harbour carnival.

"The scary part is I think she's only going to get better when she goes out and has a spell and comes back when she strengthens up a bit more," Bellamy said.

"She's only maturing as she gets older. Every preparation she comes back just a little bit better. So if she can come back a little bit better when she comes back, the August carnival, beautiful."

brett bellamy coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club horse racing peter graham super tonic
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Occy straps in for the best view of Coffs

    Occy straps in for the best view of Coffs

    News You haven't really seen the best of the Coffs Coast unless it's from 15,000 feet, yeah Occy agrees.

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    Asia Pacific drive in NZ for Quinn

    Asia Pacific drive in NZ for Quinn

    Motor Sports Coffs rally ace to make his New Zealand Rally Championship debut.

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:30 PM
    Company breaks ground on development

    Company breaks ground on development

    News PLANS are about to become a reality for an over 55s development.

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:00 PM
    When the Greatest Shave really hits home

    When the Greatest Shave really hits home

    News Sheryl Tamini knows only too well the heartbreak cancer causes

    Local Partners