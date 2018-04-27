Oops she did it again

Super Tonic's love affair with her home track continues after the Brett Bellamy trained mare scored her fifth win from five starts at Coffs Harbour.

THAT'S five starts on her home track for the Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic for five wins.

The Tuppatonic mare recorded another win at Coffs Harbour this afternoon, with this run her first in open company.

Super Tonic won after jockey Peter Graham settled the four year-old one back and one wide despite starting from the widest barrier.

Behind Flaming Aces, Star Of Knight and Elite Dubleo, Graham and the little mare found a gap not long after straightening up and ran away in the final furlong to win by a length and a half from Flaming Aces and Youwaitandsee.

Bellamy's other starter in the race Star Fest, usually a stronger performer over longer distances, flashed home lrom last place at the 400 metre mark to finish fourth.

"I got in a nice spot and it was probably all over then with no weight and I had a lovely run," the winning jockey said.

"She's learnt to race. She's slowly got better and better with each run, learning what to do in a race.

"The penny's dropped now and she's pretty easy to ride in a race. She comes back, realaxes and she's got a good little turn of foot."

Bellamy has always been a big fan of Super Tonic's ability and now he's got plans for his little stable star to grab a couple of wins duringh the Coffs Harbour carnival.

"The scary part is I think she's only going to get better when she goes out and has a spell and comes back when she strengthens up a bit more," Bellamy said.

"She's only maturing as she gets older. Every preparation she comes back just a little bit better. So if she can come back a little bit better when she comes back, the August carnival, beautiful."