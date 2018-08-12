Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vaccination reduces the impact of diptheria even if it doesn't guarantee immunity.
Vaccination reduces the impact of diptheria even if it doesn't guarantee immunity. Iain Curry
News

Only one diphtheria case on North Coast say authorities

12th Aug 2018 5:43 PM

REPORTS of a second outbreak of the rare disease diphtheria on the North Coast are not correct, health experts say.

The North Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed that there has only been one case of diphtheria reported in an adult patient in Northern NSW Local Health District this year.

Claims that this is the second case in Northern NSW this year are incorrect.

The acting director North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell, said there have been no other cases of toxigenic diphtheria within this LHD since before 2001 (the period for which electronic records are available).

"The patient who was diagnosed with diphtheria late last week is being treated with antibiotics in the community and all relevant contacts have been followed up in accordance with public health control guidelines,” he said.

"It should be noted that the patient had a history of vaccination, and consequently did not suffer any of the potential severe effects of the infection. There is no evidence that low vaccination rates were associated with this person contracting the disease.”

Mr Bell said people can be infected or carry the bacteria that causes diphtheria and possibly show no symptoms at all.

"Vaccination does not protect against infection with diphtheria bacteria but protects against the severe effects that can be caused by toxins which can be produced by the bacteria,” he said.

diptheria disease outbreak greg bell north coast public health unit vaccination
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets over-power Ghosts to earn grand final

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets over-power Ghosts to earn grand final

    Rugby League FOR the first time in five years, the Group 2 grand final will return to Coffs Harbour after a dominating Comets performance.

    • 12th Aug 2018 5:30 PM
    Arcing powerline leaves suburb without power

    Arcing powerline leaves suburb without power

    News Residents captured the moment an arcing powerline exploded.

    • 12th Aug 2018 4:45 PM
    Red Rock rejects town water and sewerage

    Red Rock rejects town water and sewerage

    News Three quarters of the village's residents vote no

    Snappers land the big one, holding out the Vikings

    Snappers land the big one, holding out the Vikings

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers Mid North Coast Rugby champions

    Local Partners