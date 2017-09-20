Only four days left until the doors close.

SAVVY SHOPPERS: There are bargains to be snapped up at Adairs.

AFTER we got the word out last night on our Facebook page, plenty of readers left comments about the closing of Adairs in Harbour Dr.

Some expressed sadness the store was closing after 10 years in the centre of town. Others were thrilled to learn a bigger, brighter Adairs is about to open in a new location, but most were excited about the amazing bargains up for grabs.

Rather than move all the stock to their new address at Park Beach Homebase, the team at Adairs has been busy putting the red sale stickers on everything from linen to lamps, prints, furniture and a whole range of decor items.

"It is a bit sad to be leaving town but we are just so thrilled about the new location, it's awesome, it is going to be so exciting for our customers,” said Vesna, 2IC Adairs Coffs Harbour.

"Saturday is the last day to grab an incredible bargain in our town store before we close the doors.”

Shoppers have been walking in those doors all week snapping up bargains on beautiful home-wares.

On September 28 the new Adairs store, next to Freedom at Park Beach Homebase, will open.

"That spot is a great fit for us. We had been looking for a while for a larger space and when the radiology place next to Freedom left we jumped on the vacant store.”

The larger premises at Homebase means bigger displays, more stock and more furniture.

"Everything will be bigger. Our kids section, a new rug section, cowhides, furniture, it will be a home-ware destination store with plenty of inspiration. We can't wait to open on Thursday, September 28 and show our customers the new look.”

More good news for Adairs shoppers is that the same friendly, helpful crew from the town store will all be at the new Homebase location.