Online tourism training a hit with operators

23rd May 2017 1:00 AM

THE number of State Government funded webcasts to assist tourism operators will be tripled this year, in response to the growing need for online learning.

The NSW First program is developed and implemented by the tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The program aims to help NSW tourism businesses develop, promote and sell their products.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the 2017 program will include 18 interactive online training events which is three times the number offered in 2016.

"This expanded program of online webcasts and webinars allows tourism operators in the Coffs Harbour electorate to log in, learn, and ask questions of tourism experts, from a location that suits them. In 2016 Destination NSW found 73 per cent of all webinar attendees were from rural and regional NSW," Mr Fraser said.

"The focus of this year's program is to create more online and on-demand content, which is user-friendly, convenient, accessible and free-of-charge.　

If for some reason tourism operators can't log in for the live webcast, they can always log in later to view the presentation at a time that suits them," Mr Fraser added.　

To view the schedule for the initial phase NSW First Workshop program for 2017, and to register, go to destinationnsw.com.au/nswfirst 　

Topics:  nsw first nsw tourism tourism webcasts

