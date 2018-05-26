Online teacher training booms in bush

TEACHER TRANSFORMATION: Females in regions are the most likely to train online in initial education courses.

TEACHER TRANSFORMATION: Females in regions are the most likely to train online in initial education courses. Brett Wortman

ONLINE enrolments in regional areas for initial teacher education (ITE) courses are outstripping the average growth for all non-ITE online tertiary courses by a staggering six-to-one.

The upsurge shows how a career in teaching is becoming easier to achieve for those living outside the metropolitan areas, particularly in remote Australia.

The Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) chief executive Lisa Rodgers said while the mini-boom in online ITE is bringing higher education to more aspiring teachers they must be classroom ready when they graduate.

"No matter where a student completes an ITE course in Australia the number one focus needs to remain on a student's practice, skills and knowledge so the highest quality graduates are entering the profession, ready to teach from day one,” she said.

"More people living in regional or remote locations, and those who have to juggle becoming a teacher with work or family commitments, are taking the opportunity to study online ITE.

"These new teachers are often entering later in life via non-traditional pathways outside the cities.

"It shows the potential to further diversify the teaching workforce and mitigate teacher shortages, particularly in regions typically difficult to staff.”

Research shows the typical online ITE student is female, older than 25, has children, works full-time, studies part-time and lives in a regional or outer-metropolitan area.

Around 30 per cent of student teachers studying online are enrolled with an interstate provider.

Meanwhile, teachers and support staff in Catholic schools in the ACT and NSW have overwhelmingly backed a new enterprise agreement

The resounding 98 per cent vote in favour ends an 18-month industrial dispute and enshrines access to the Fair Work Commission for arbitration, something that was challenged by the employer.

It allows teachers and support staff to spend more time with students and less time on data collection and input, meetings and emails.