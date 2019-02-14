ONLINE POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

The Advocate is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month.

The Advocate is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month. NSW Electoral Council

COFFS Harbour voters will be heading to the polls next month to decide who they want representing them in the NSW Parliament.

The March 23 state election will see a new wave of candidates attempting to win your vote, following the announcement long-term Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser won't be recontesting the seat he's held for 28-years.

Those putting their hand up to become the next Member for Coffs Harbour are Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh, Labor candidate Tony Judge, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Stuart Davidson, Greens candidate Jonathan Cassell and Independent candidates Sally Townley and Ann Leonard.

Over the next six weeks each candidate will continue to make a string of promises and election commitments across the electorate, but The Coffs Coast Advocate wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the NSW State election on March 23?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

Read more about each candidate in our related story links.