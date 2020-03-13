Menu
Bargains to be had with local homewares store closing.
News

Online only for this local business

Wendy Andrews
13th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
SOMETIMES switching boats midstream is the begining of a new, exciting adventure.

That was the case for business owner Caroline Thompson.

After a successful 20-year career in the IT corporate world, Caroline moved to the Coffs Coast and as well as changing her address she changed career direction.

Combining her expertise in IT, with her passion for home-wares and online shopping, she created a successful online business, naming it Janggalay, the Gumbaynggirr word for free-spirit.

“When I moved here nine years ago it was difficult to find natural, handmade home-wares that provided fair trade opportunities for disadvantaged communities and groups,” Caroline said.

Through customer feedback she identified an opportunity and went into a bricks and mortar homewares retail shop as an extention of her popular online business.

“When making local deliveries for online purchases I’d have customers ask me if I was opening a local shop,” she said.

“Orignially I had no intention but then did a pop up shop to test the water.”

After the success of that pop-up shop in the summer of 2017/2018 (Westpac Bank end of Harbour Drive), she relocated the shop to the other end of Harbour Drive, opposite the Coffs Hotel Hotel.

Caroline Thompson from Janggalay.
Caroline Thompson from Janggalay.

“I’ve built up a loyal clinetelle and have a 34 percent revisit rate. It’s been a wonderful experience meeting so many of my customers. You can’t beat building a community and face-to-face is the best way to do that.”

But all good things must come to an end and Caroline is closing the doors on her retail shop in Harbour Drive.

“The lease has run its time and rather than extend I’ve decided to focus on Janggalay online. We’ve got 30 percent off absoultery everything in store and stock is flying out the door.”

The doors to Janggalay in Harbour Drive must close before the end of March so you only have a couple of weeks before it’s back to online only from this local homewares business.

Learn more at: janggalay.com.au and Instagram & Facebook

