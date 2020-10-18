One Waterfall Way wait finally over, with another to begin

MOTHER NATURE: It’s not called Waterfall Way for nothing. This is a photo from a few years ago by Noel Sawtell.

MOTHER NATURE: It’s not called Waterfall Way for nothing. This is a photo from a few years ago by Noel Sawtell.

THE traffic lights have been packed away, line marking has been completed and Waterfall Way is now open to two lanes of traffic 10 kilometres east of Dorrigo, following the completion of slope stability work.

The site had been reduced to one lane of traffic since a rock fall in December 2018.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey says it is a difficult site, with steep slopes and a sensitive environment, requiring lengthy and complex geotechnical investigations before work could start.

"I'm pleased that repair work is now complete because it should ensure this area, which had a history of instability, remains open to traffic," Ms Pavey said.

The 185km Waterfall Way links Coffs Harbour and Armidale, passing rainforests, river valleys and waterfalls.

More work - another 450 metre stability project closer to Dorrigo, just east of the intersection with Maynard Plains Road - will start tomorrow (Monday, October 19).

"This will also require traffic lights to be installed, with alternating flow arrangements. However, it's only expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting," Ms Pavey said.

"These projects are not only improving safety for those who use Waterfall Way, but are also providing work for about 20 local contractors and suppliers during this difficult time."

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.