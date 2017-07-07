One, two, learning to tie up my shoes

IS IT a combo of helicopter parenting and Velcro that has our kiddies stumped when it comes to tying their shoelaces?

Or is it just the morning rush to school when it's often easier to tie those pesky laces for them rather than explain one more time, without losing it, that the "rabbit goes around the tree and down the hole".

A poll of 6000 parents, found two-thirds of Australian kids aged three to five knew how to navigate a Smartphone or iPad, 28% could operate a web browser, 70% could play a basic computer game, 58% could ride a bike but only 8% could tie their shoe laces.

The Athlete's Foot Park Beach Plaza is offering free how to tie shoelace classes. Each unhurried half hour class is limited to 10 kids so it's first in best dressed.

"The sessions are run by David from Ascent shoes and fun with plenty of games," Cherie from Athlete's Foot said.

"Teaching children to tie their own shoe laces is an important step in sending them off to school and creating independence."

Bookings essential on 6651 1802 for classes next Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-2pm.