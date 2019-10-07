Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

One thing Albo won’t change about Labor

by Michael Wray
7th Oct 2019 8:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTHONY Albanese will draw a line in the sand under Labor's disastrous election result and begin delivering a positive vision for the country after an internal probe into the campaign is completed.

The Opposition Leader said he expected the review would be handed to the national executive next month, paving the way for him to begin delivering a raft of vision statements for Australia.

But he is likely to move more slowly on actual policies, saying Labor had to recognise the 2022 election campaign "is not won this year".

The first vision statement is expected to be on jobs and the future of work, followed by a speech on the economy.

 

Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese

 

"There'll be other major statements on the range of policies going forward, between now and the May Budget, and then we'll set about 2020; adopting a range of policies, specific policies, that are costed going forward," he said.

Speaking in Brisbane, Mr Albanese said the election campaign review had involved reassessing policies but not Labor values, which were "eternal".

His comments followed his predecessor Bill Shorten's admission at the weekend that he had failed to read the mood in Queensland before the election.

Mr Albanese said turning around Labor's vote in Queensland would be key to the party's chances at the 2022 election.

"We need to turn around Labor's vote here in Queensland, and do much better at the next election, so I intend to spend as much time as I can here in this great state," he said.

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks labor

Top Stories

    Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    premium_icon Ride sharing giant Uber struggling in the Coffs market?

    News Stats show Uber has drawn in 1 in 5 Australians since its inception into the country - but in Coffs, it’s surprisingly come at a slow and sputtering start.

    Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    premium_icon Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    News The sophisticated operation involves a series of solar powered platforms.

    Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    premium_icon Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    News Once thriving colonies are severely depleted and hundreds have been found dead or...

    URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    premium_icon URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    News Melinda Pavey was on patrol when a man drowned trying to save his son.