One state down, now Beard has eyes on another

Driver Mark Beard and the BP Kumho Tyres Woolgoolga Service Centre Rally Team will be competing in South Australia this weekend.

THE BP Kumho Tyres Woolgoolga Service Centre Rally Team is heading to South Australia this weekend to compete in the first of two events in that state before competing in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia Coffs Harbour.

Driver Mark Beard said this weekend will be a good test for the team's non-turbo Subaru RS Impreza.

"The two South Australian events are rounds of the SA Rally Championship with the second a round of the Australian Rally Championship,” Mark said.

"These two events are among the fastest in the country with your top speed of your car found on every stage.

"This will give my car and crew a good test before the WRC (Rally Australia) where we are aiming for a top-three class win and inside the top 20 in the world.”

Having already claimed the NSW DRS 4WD Championship, Beard and the crew now have their sights set on a South Australian title with

good friend and international co-driver Scott Beckwith calling out the pace notes.

"Scott was a regular co-driver on the Asia Pacific Rally Championship and World Rally Championship for many years before his employment brought him back from Jakarta to Australia,” Beard said.

"His experience will help me immensely with my driving.”

The experienced driver who remains proudly local said his team's effort combined with those of fellow local rally driver Nathan Quinn is ensuring rally enthusiasts think of this region when discussing rally driving talent.

"It's a team effort but what it has done is put Woolgoolga and the Coffs Coast on the map,” Beard said.