One smart mover

STAR ON THE RISE: Rosie Smart is fast making a name for herself in Australian surfing ranks. Matt Deans

LIKE the surfers she admires, Rosie Smart is already turning heads with dual victories at the Barney Miller Classic.

Still just 13, Rosie is emulating what Bethany Hamilton, Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons were achieving around the same age by winning against older rivals.

Showing no fear as she carved up the huge swell she won Open Women's and Under-16's Girls divisions in a style contest director Barney Miller has come to expect.

"She is a phenomenal young surfer and so level-headed as well,” he said.

"Rosie is such a cool, sweet kid and that's a huge thing for her career.

"I am good friends with the family and we are all so amazed by what she did.”

The young champion arrived on the scene from Western Australia three years back and has settled in well by competing with Sawtell and Coffs Harbour Boardriders Clubs.

"I get a lot of help in the groms training and Lee Winkler is always there to help me out with tips and advice,” Rosie said.

Barney Miller with young surfer Rosie Smart. Contributed

"After winning the Barney Miller, Lee congratulated me and said it was a good result but I know I still have plenty to learn and want to get as much experience as I can.”

Experience comes at intensive training camps and taking part in elite competitions.

"That's were we get special coaching where they video us in the water and then say what we are doing well and what can be done better.

"I also like when they take us skating and exercising on land.

Earlier this year Rosie returned to birth state WA and placed third at the Taj's Small Fries event.

A regular on the groms tour circuit, she's heading off soon to the NSW Championships at Maroubra Beach for her third attempt to win a division.

"Last year I placed third in under-12 girls and it would be great if I can improve on that.

"I just love my sport and look up to the really good surfers as role models.

"Bethany is really inspiring with what she can do with only one arm and both Steph and Sally are so nice.”