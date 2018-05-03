One phone call saved a Coffs' man big $$$. You can save too.

COFFS Harbour resident Gary Anderson* received an "electric shock” last week when he went to his letterbox.

He was expecting his electricity bill to be around $50 to $70 more than the last bill because, "We used the air conditioner for those killer couple of hot weeks in February”.

His previous bill was $987, this latest bill came in at a whopping $1222 for his five-person family household. Gary stood at the mailbox doing a double take.

"I just couldn't believe it could go up by more than $200 from one bill to the next, it really gave me a shock when I opened that envelope. I looked at it twice to make sure I wasn't imaging it,” he said.

Gary thought he had no choice but to pay the bill or go through the process of finding another electricity provider.

"I was telling a mate about the jump in cost and how ripped off I felt and he said he went through something similar before Christmas. He rang his electricity company and told them, 'I can get a 28% discount with the Big Switch and they immediately dropped the price' so I thought I'd give it a go.

BEFORE & AFTER: You have the power to change those numbers. Trevor Veale

Gary had no idea what One Big Switch was (a nationwide collective people power initiative to negotiate cheaper energy costs for consumers - www.onebigswitch.com.au ), he just used the words "big switch” in his phone call to Origin Energy.

"I phoned the billing inquiries number on my bill, told them I was very upset about this latest bill and that I could get a 28% discount through the Big Switch.

"The operator asked me to hold so she could 'check with her supervisor'. A few seconds later she told me because I always paid my bills on time I could have a 19% discount. I was surprised how quick the offer came so I pushed it and said it wasn't enough. She went back to her supervisor and then told me they could do a 22% discount and backdate it to include this bill but that was their best offer. I took the deal.”

In one phone call Gary saved $235 off an existing bill and will continue to receive a 22% discount as long as he keeps paying his bills in full and on time.

"It was so easy, one polite call that lasted only a few minutes, I should have called them ages ago. Everybody who pays their bills on time should make that phone call and ask for a better deal.”