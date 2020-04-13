One 'pawsitive' that has come out of self-isolation

Owner of Animal Rescue Whitsundays Christina della Valle said she had been inundated with calls from people hoping to adopt an animal over the past few weeks.

SEVERAL families across the region have welcomed a four-legged addition to the family as they self-isolate to help combat coronavirus.

Owner of Animal Rescue Whitsundays Christina della Valle said she had been inundated with calls from people hoping to adopt an animal over the past few weeks.

She believed there were two main reasons for the increase in enquiries.

"There are some families who have wanted a cat or a kitten for a long time because the kids wanted one, and now because they're all at home they think it's the right moment to get one so they can train it and be with it and get to know it," she said.

"But the people who just want something to cuddle now, I say no.

"A lot of people wanted animals. I just had to make sure the right people wanted animals because I (was) concerned some people are just lonely now."

A whole litter of puppies were rehomed in just one day along with 18 kittens over the course of a few weeks.

However, Ms della Valle said she had strict adoption criteria to make sure the animal's new homes were permanent, not just for the course of coronavirus.

"I had a litter of puppies, and I probably could have had 50 of those puppies and they all would have found a home," she said.

"But I chose people who actually knew what they were getting.

"My elimination process is not filling in forms, but having a conversation and just letting people tell me why they want an animal."

She said during this process it became clear who was going to look after the animal for the long term and who was just looking for company during self-isolation.

The often-bustling rescue shelter was now quieter than it had been in weeks, a scene that Ms della Valle hoped would continue even after the pandemic had passed.

"I hope people appreciate the pets even once we go back to something like normal," she said.