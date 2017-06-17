20°
One-off payments to help with the chill of winter

17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BONUS: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off payment of $75 from the federal government to assist with winter electricity costs.
BONUS: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off payment of $75 from the federal government to assist with winter electricity costs. Paul Braven GLA080517PENSION

PENSIONERS and concession card holders are set to receive an immediate one-off payment of $75 to help with energy costs this winter.

Energy Assistance Payments will be paid by the Federal Government to 45,138 people throughout the Cowper electorate, while concession cards will be reinstated to 983 pensioners.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he is pleased to see this important legislation got adequate support from both houses of parliament to ensure these benefits are passed on to Cowper locals.

"With the Energy Assistance Payments to be paid imminently and Pensioner Concession Cards being reinstated, this is great news for those in our community who are doing it tough," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It will be welcomed by tens of thousands who will see a reprieve from cost of living pressures."

"Cowper has the most recipients of the Energy Assistance Payment of all federal electorates, so we have the most to gain from this federal budget measure."

The Energy Assistance Payment will be provided to people on the Age Pension, Disability Support Pension and Parenting Payment Single as well as Veterans and their partners who receive the Service Pension, Income Support Supplement and relevant compensation payments.

45,138 people in Cowper will benefit from this measure including:

  • 29,499 recipients of the Age Pension
  • 9,798 recipients of the Disability Support Pension and
  • 2,774 recipients of Parenting Payment Single.　
  • 3,067 recipients of veteran's payments.

The one-off payment is $75 for singles and $62.50 for each pensioner in a couple. It will be automatically paid to eligible recipients over the next two weeks.

Also as part of the legislation passed, 983 part-pensioners in Cowper will have their Pensioner Concession Card reinstated.

"A Pensioner Concession Card allows its holder to receive cheaper public transport, rates, energy bills, and car registration just to name a few," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The savings these 983 people, who will have their card reinstated, can expect to receive could add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year."

The Pensioner Concession Card will be automatically provided to the 983 Cowper residents in October.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

