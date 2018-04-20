Menu
Forest Sky Pier, Bruxner Park Flora Reserve, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia.
One of the top three tourism attractions is here in Coffs

Melissa Martin
20th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

THE amazing Sealy Lookout in Orara East State Forest was recently granted a bronze award at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards, making it one of the top three tourism attractions in Australia.

At Sealy Lookout, you can enjoy a beautiful subtropical forest, amazing views, be part of an Aboriginal cultural experience, have a picnic among the trees or just enjoy the tranquil sounds of nature.

The Forest Sky Pier is the centrepiece, a majestic 22m platform delivering a breathtaking sweep of ocean, city and coastline. The adjacent Korora Lookout showcases Gumgali Track, an Aboriginal cultural interpretive experience telling the story of Gumgali the black goanna. Visitors are invited to find the hidden goanna sculptures along the track. The story of Gumgali can be experienced at the Korora Lookout sound bar.

Visitors to Sealy Lookout can now enjoy a great coffee with the stunning views thanks to the Nyanggan Gapi Cafe. The not-for-profit cafe is owned and operated by the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation with all profits supporting Gumbaynggirr Language Revitalisation Programs, as well as a range of other projects.

Managed by Forestry Corporation of NSW, Sealy Lookout (Niigi Niigi in local Gumbaynggirr language) invites visitors to get their bearings on the Coffs Coast while discovering this fantastic forest playground.

Getting there:

Travel north on the Pacific Highway from Coffs Harbour. Past the Big Banana, turn left at the Sealy Lookout sign. Drive through banana plantations with ocean views to The Gap. Turn left onto Scenic Dr and follow to Sealy Lookout.

Find out more: @visitnswforests #visitnswforests

